Foreigners arrested in Clark also into scams, money laundering - " Interpol
The International Criminal Police Organization has disclosed that the 1,316 Chinese nationals who were arrested last year near Clark Field in Pampanga were not only engaged in illegal online gambling but were also involved in a range of criminal activities including telephone scams aimed at victims in China and money laundering. In a recent report, the Interpol, an intergovernmental organization facilitating international police cooperation, said the arrest of the Chinese nationals in Clark in November 24, 2016 was the result of an operation, dubbed Operation First Light 2016, which targeted multi-million dollar phone and email scams throughout the Asia Pacific.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec 10
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
|DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Nana
|2
|In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Anatoli
|4,333
|Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ...
|Jul '16
|Nu Wor Order
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC