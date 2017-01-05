Foreigners arrested in Clark also into scams, money laundering - " Interpol

The International Criminal Police Organization has disclosed that the 1,316 Chinese nationals who were arrested last year near Clark Field in Pampanga were not only engaged in illegal online gambling but were also involved in a range of criminal activities including telephone scams aimed at victims in China and money laundering. In a recent report, the Interpol, an intergovernmental organization facilitating international police cooperation, said the arrest of the Chinese nationals in Clark in November 24, 2016 was the result of an operation, dubbed Operation First Light 2016, which targeted multi-million dollar phone and email scams throughout the Asia Pacific.

