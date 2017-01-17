FITUR showcasing "full-of-charm" Iran

FITUR showcasing "full-of-charm" Iran

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

A total of 19 Iranian tourism-associated businesses are showcasing handicrafts, traditions and tourism potentials of the country at the 37th FITUR tourism trade fair in Madrid, Spain. The state-run and privately-owned companies, spearheaded by the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran, have held variety of live performances, meetings and workshops on handicrafts, Mehr news reported on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan 17 pupurri 3
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan 15 Kinnaman 2
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,156,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC