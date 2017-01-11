Fitch: IBI Provides Revenue Buffer fo...

Fitch: IBI Provides Revenue Buffer for Spanish Municipalities

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: What Investors Want to Know: IBI, Core Tax for Spanish Municipalities here BARCELONA, January 11 Fitch Rating says in a new report that Impuesto de Bienes Inmuebles , the property tax in Spain, provides a revenue buffer during economic downturns. IBI is a fixed-rate tax levied on the registered value of properties, an asset base that demonstrates fairly low volatility during downturns.

