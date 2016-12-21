Falklands squid catch dives from 350,000t to 2,000t, Argentina
Falklands : Falklands squid catch dives from 350,000t to 2,000t, Argentina Submitted by Falkland Islands News Network 00.00.0000 Juan Redini, president of the chamber of jiggers of Argentina, presented some shocking figures on squid catches in his country and also the Falkland Islands, during the cephalopod conference on the Monday before Conxemar. Falklands squid catch dives from 350,000t to 2,000t, Argentina at 20-year low October 3, 2016, 3:05 pm Tom Seaman VIGO, Spain -- Juan Redini, president of the chamber of jiggers of Argentina, presented some shocking figures on squid catches in his country and also the Falkland Islands, during the cephalopod conference on the Monday before Conxemar.
