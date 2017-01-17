Europe's first underwater museum opens

Deep in waters off the Spanish island of Lanzarote, accessible only to snorkelers, divers and sea life, the Museo Atlantico , features more than 300 sculptures by international artist Jason deCaires Taylor. Submerged at depths of between 12 and 15 meters on the seafloor of Las Coloradas bay, the enigmatic human figures will help form part of an artificial reef, acting as a breeding site for local species.

