Europe's first underwater museum officially opens in Spain
WATCH ABOVE: A new art museum like no other is about to open to the public in Spain. It's at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, under the waves off Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands, and features 400 pieces of artwork.
