EU vegetable shortage: Crisis or opportunity?

Weather conditions continue to mar vegetable production in some of the EU's foremost growing regions - but is this a blessing in disguise for the processed food sector? Frost, flooding and snow have badly affected crops in southern France, Spain and Italy. Overall production in Europe is expected to have dropped by 60%.

Chicago, IL

