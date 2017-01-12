CV Church Presents '32 Days on the Road: Our Journey to Santiago de...

Sunday, January 22, 2017, the Educational Committee of the Armenian Apostolic Church of Crescenta Valley will host a lecture on "32 Days on the Road: Our Journey to Santiago de Compostela and Beyond", presented by Dr. Haroutune Armenian. The lecture will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the conclusion of Divine Liturgy, at the Prelacy "Dikran and Zarouhie Der Ghazarian" Hall .

