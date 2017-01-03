Could you be suffering from brain 'disconnection'?
People who 'can't get no satisfaction' from music may actually be suffering from a disconnection in their brain, according to new research. Researchers found people that get little pleasure from music, who are known as musical anhedonics, show less activity in the 'reward centre' of the brain when songs are playing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bognor Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|13 hr
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
|DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Nana
|2
|In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Anatoli
|4,333
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC