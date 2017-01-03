Could you be suffering from brain 'di...

Could you be suffering from brain 'disconnection'?

Bognor Today

People who 'can't get no satisfaction' from music may actually be suffering from a disconnection in their brain, according to new research. Researchers found people that get little pleasure from music, who are known as musical anhedonics, show less activity in the 'reward centre' of the brain when songs are playing.

Chicago, IL

