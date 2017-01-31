Correa: 'Spain and Ecuador show the world how to treat foreigners'
Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa insists that "Spain and Ecuador are showing the world how to treat foreigners" and predicts that leftwing politics will soon "sweep across the continent" of South America, in an exclusive interview with EurActiv Spain . During his last day in Spain, President Correa was received by King Felipe VI and by the head of the Spanish government, Mariano Rajoy, who he greeted like friends and thanked for Spain's role in the migrant crisis of 1999.
