Correa: 'Spain and Ecuador show the w...

Correa: 'Spain and Ecuador show the world how to treat foreigners'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa insists that "Spain and Ecuador are showing the world how to treat foreigners" and predicts that leftwing politics will soon "sweep across the continent" of South America, in an exclusive interview with EurActiv Spain . During his last day in Spain, President Correa was received by King Felipe VI and by the head of the Spanish government, Mariano Rajoy, who he greeted like friends and thanked for Spain's role in the migrant crisis of 1999.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan 24 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan 17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,551 • Total comments across all topics: 278,435,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC