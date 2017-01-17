Community-acquired pneumonia can spre...

Community-acquired pneumonia can spread year-round

21 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

New research indicates that community-acquired pneumonia should not be regarded as a seasonal disease, as it occurs throughout all seasons; however, the pathogens that cause the condition are clearly subject to seasonal variations. In the observational study carried out in the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, Spain, community-acquired pneumonia occurred more frequently in the winter than in other individual seasons, but two-thirds of cases occurred in spring, autumn, and summer combined.

Chicago, IL

