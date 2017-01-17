Chemistry TeacherSpainWe require an enthusiastic, graduate qualified...

Chemistry TeacherSpainWe require an e...

Chemistry Teacher
Spain

We require an enthusiastic, graduate qualified Chemistry teacher to teach KS 3,4 and 5 to help build on the high standards of our successful science department.  You will have previous experience of the British Curriculum and a proven track record of success in the classroom.

