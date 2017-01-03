Cambuslang man charged for being so d...

Cambuslang man charged for being so drunk on flight the captain had to return to the airport

13 hrs ago

THE captain of the EasyJet flight to Alicante, Spain felt he had no option but to return to the airport to have James McMahon removed. A Cambuslang man has appeared in court charged with being so drunk and abusive on a Hogmanay flight that the captain had to return to Glasgow.

Chicago, IL

