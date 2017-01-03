Cambuslang man charged for being so drunk on flight the captain had to return to the airport
THE captain of the EasyJet flight to Alicante, Spain felt he had no option but to return to the airport to have James McMahon removed. A Cambuslang man has appeared in court charged with being so drunk and abusive on a Hogmanay flight that the captain had to return to Glasgow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec 10
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
|DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Nana
|2
|In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Anatoli
|4,333
|Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ...
|Jul '16
|Nu Wor Order
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC