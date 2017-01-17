Biosimilars create chances to improve...

Biosimilars create chances to improve sustainability and affordability of cancer treatment

Biosimilars create opportunities for sustainable cancer care, says the European Society for Medical Oncology in a position paper published in ESMO Open. The document outlines approval standards for biosimilars, how to safely introduce them into the clinic, and the potential benefits for patients and healthcare systems.

