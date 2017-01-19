Barcelona government officially endor...

Barcelona government officially endorses Tor-based whistleblower platform

13 hrs ago Read more: Boing Boing

Xnet, a wonderful Spanish activist group, has created the Anti-Corruption Complaint Box , a whistleblowing platform for the city of Barcelona that allows people to file anonymous claims in a Globalleaks repository, with their anonymity protected by Tor. These best-of-breed tools for anonymity and accountability have often been the subject of government complaints and threatened crackdowns, but in Barcelon, the city government has endorsed the Complaint Box, advising Barcelonans who know about corruption to safely report it by using the platform.

Chicago, IL

