Banco Santander posts 4% full-year pr...

Banco Santander posts 4% full-year profit rise

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: RTE.ie

Banco Santander opened Spain's bank reporting season today with a 4% rise in its 2016 net profit, as improved results in Brazil helped offset a weak performance in Britain. Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank by market value, reported net profit for the full year of 6.2 billion, beating the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Thomson Reuters of 6.12 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... 5 hr Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan 17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,167 • Total comments across all topics: 278,231,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC