Banco Santander posts 4% full-year profit rise
Banco Santander opened Spain's bank reporting season today with a 4% rise in its 2016 net profit, as improved results in Brazil helped offset a weak performance in Britain. Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank by market value, reported net profit for the full year of 6.2 billion, beating the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Thomson Reuters of 6.12 billion.
