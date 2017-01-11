B.S.P. reception
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr. is joined by members of the Monetary Board as they raise their glasses in the Annual Reception for the Banking Community by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas held Tuesday at Fort San Antonio Abad at the BSP Complex on Roxas Boulevard, Manila. With Tetangco are MB members Juan de Zuniga Jr., Alfredo Antonio, Armando Suratos, Felipe Medalla, and Valentin Araneta.
