B.S.P. reception

B.S.P. reception

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr. is joined by members of the Monetary Board as they raise their glasses in the Annual Reception for the Banking Community by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas held Tuesday at Fort San Antonio Abad at the BSP Complex on Roxas Boulevard, Manila. With Tetangco are MB members Juan de Zuniga Jr., Alfredo Antonio, Armando Suratos, Felipe Medalla, and Valentin Araneta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Tue Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
News DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14) Aug '16 Nana 2
News In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07) Aug '16 Anatoli 4,333
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,730 • Total comments across all topics: 277,825,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC