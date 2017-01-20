Arts News: RSNO in Spain; Henry's Cel...

Arts News: RSNO in Spain; Henry's Cellar Bar gig

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Sunday Herald

DAVUR Juul Magnussen, principal trombone with the RSNO, is seen above warming up in the sun during the orchestra's current five-date tour of Spain. Scotland's national orchestra in paying to sold out audiences in Alicante, Castellon, Zaragoza, Logrono and Santander this week, conducted by Music Director Peter Oundjian and with Argentinian pianist Ingrid Fliter as guest soloist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Tue pupurri 3
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan 15 Kinnaman 2
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,044,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC