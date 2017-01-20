Arts News: RSNO in Spain; Henry's Cellar Bar gig
DAVUR Juul Magnussen, principal trombone with the RSNO, is seen above warming up in the sun during the orchestra's current five-date tour of Spain. Scotland's national orchestra in paying to sold out audiences in Alicante, Castellon, Zaragoza, Logrono and Santander this week, conducted by Music Director Peter Oundjian and with Argentinian pianist Ingrid Fliter as guest soloist.
