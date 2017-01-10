Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral set for Rangers loan move
The 21-year-old's deal expires at the end of the season and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is keen on the Spaniard getting as much game time as possible Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral will join Rangers on loan until the end of the season after his spell with Spanish side Granada was cut short. The Spaniard is currently in Glasgow ahead of signing for the Scottish giants where he will undergo a medical tomorrow morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
|DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Nana
|2
|In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Anatoli
|4,333
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC