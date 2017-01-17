Armenian school opened in Madrid
According to the source, Armenian children living in Spain will have the opportunity to preserve the Armenian language and learn about Armenian culture and history. As the School's teachers mentioned, the key goal is to teach Armenian children of Spain the Armenian language so that they don't forget their roots, as well as Armenian language and literature.
