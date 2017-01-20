Andrew Jackson reenactments go year-round in Pensacola
Building on the success of their summertime appearances in downtown Pensacola, historical reenactors are taking their performances of the 1821 handover of Spanish Florida to Gen. Andrew Jackson year-round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14)
|Jan 10
|Huntington WV
|3
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec '16
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
|DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Nana
|2
|In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Anatoli
|4,333
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC