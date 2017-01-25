Amor Latino Songs of Love and Longing from Spain and the Americas

Vocalists Celia Castro, Anna Tonna and Celeste Mann join forces with pianist Max Lifchitz the afternoon of February 12 for an afternoon recital featuring art songs about love and longing by composers from Spain and the Americas. The intimate, one-off a kind program, will highlight songs with texts in Spanish, Portuguese and Italian by Brazilians Chiquinha Gonzaga and Claudio Santoro; Peruvian Clotilde Arias; and Spaniard Joaqun Turina.

