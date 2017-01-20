Almost 50 migrants from Africa rescued off Spanish shore
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Spanish Maritime Safety Agency saved 49 migrants en route to Spain from Africa, whose boat had been adrift in the sea for two days, Sputnik reported. The boat was found offshore, about 86 miles southeast of the city of Almeria in the Spanish region of Andalusia, Spanish Europa Press news agency reported.
