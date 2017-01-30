Airbnb CEO offers free housing to immigrants banned by Trump

17. A1 2iA3 4kov in Prague, Czech Republic - 103% growth* *Percent growth of inbound guest arrivals at listings on Airbnb in these neighborhoods from 2015 to 2016. 16. Chacarita in Buenos Aires, Argentina - 172% growth* *Percent growth of inbound guest arrivals at listings on Airbnb in these neighborhoods from 2015 to 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.