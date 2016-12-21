Agenda: This do-as-I-say diktat by th...

Agenda: This do-as-I-say diktat by the state does democracy a huge disservice

SPAIN'S Constitutional Court, at the behest of the country's right-wing Popular Party , has overturned Catalonia's ban on bullfighting, saying the nation could regulate but not prohibit the practice. The court ruling aims to defend the Spanish state's responsibility and jurisdiction for protecting Spain's so-called "cultural heritage", disregarding the Catalan government's exclusive jurisdiction over public performances and the treatment, or mistreatment, of animals.

