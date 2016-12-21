Agenda: This do-as-I-say diktat by the state does democracy a huge disservice
SPAIN'S Constitutional Court, at the behest of the country's right-wing Popular Party , has overturned Catalonia's ban on bullfighting, saying the nation could regulate but not prohibit the practice. The court ruling aims to defend the Spanish state's responsibility and jurisdiction for protecting Spain's so-called "cultural heritage", disregarding the Catalan government's exclusive jurisdiction over public performances and the treatment, or mistreatment, of animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec 10
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
|DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Nana
|2
|In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Anatoli
|4,333
|Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ...
|Jul '16
|Nu Wor Order
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC