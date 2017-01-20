Abengoa Abengoa restarts activities in Spain after being awarded...
Abengoa , the international company that applies innovative technology solutions for sustainability in the energy and environment sectors, has been awarded three new electricity transmission and distribution projects in Spain. The first of these projects will be undertaken for the Department of the United States Air Force in Moron de la Frontera , while the other two will be performed in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Lugo for the Spanish Energy Grid .
