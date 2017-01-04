A trip to the land of endangered ancient olive trees
A man looks at the millennia old olive tree, famous for "staring" in the film "the Olive" by Spanish director Iciar Bollain , in an olive grove in the municipality of Uldecona, on December 6, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / JOSE JORDAN / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY Michaela CANCELA-KIEFFER Once dug up and sold as luxury items for the wealthy, they are increasingly protected as farmers and authorities realize these trees, some of which were planted by the Romans, are an invaluable part of Spain's heritage.
