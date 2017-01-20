49 African migrants rescued at sea, Spanish authorities say
Spain's maritime rescue service says 49 African migrants have been rescued from a boat found 75 miles off the country's southern coast. The migrants had been lost at sea since Thursday, Spanish government sources told The Associated Press on Saturday.
