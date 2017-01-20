2017 Vuelta a Espa a Route Unveiled

2017 Vuelta a Espa a Route Unveiled

On Thursday, the 12th of January, Unipublic announced the itinerary of the 2017 Vuelta that will commence on the 19th of August with a team time trial in the French city of Nimes. For the third time in its more than 80 years of history, the Spanish tour will start from a city outside its borders, after Lisbon in 1997 and Assen in 2009.

Chicago, IL

