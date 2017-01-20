2017 Lamborghini Aventador S First Dr...

2017 Lamborghini Aventador S First Drive: Raving Bull

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Car & Driver

The Italian in the driver's seat could have fallen from the pages of a men's fashion magazine. Perfectly tailored suit, meticulously cropped hair, runway gaze everywhere he looks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Car & Driver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan 24 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan 17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan 10 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,314,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC