Year of Dialogue among Civilizations: an uncommon common-design issue
The entry from Slovenia won the stamp design contest for the multination United Nations Year of Dialogue among Civilizations issue organized by the Universal Postal Union. This design by Urska Golob was used as the common design by the vast majority of stamp-issuing entities that participated in this issue.
