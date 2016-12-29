Why not celebrate Christmas with a ma...

Why not celebrate Christmas with a massive egg fight like these guys

6 min ago Read more: Metro UK News

People in the village of Ibi, Alicante, in eastern Spain, dress up in mock military garb in order to take part in 'Els Enfarinats'. Basically, it involves people taking part in 'capturing' the city by means of several battles with flour, eggs and fire crackers.

Chicago, IL

