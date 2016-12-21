We take a look back at Bath's booming...

We take a look back at Bath's booming restaurant scene in 2016

Wednesday Dec 21

So, we're almost at the end of 2016 - and it's a shame that we're ending the year on a rather sad note, waving goodbye to one of Bath's longest-standing restaurant institutions the Rajpoot , which closed its doors on Christmas Eve after almost four decades in the business. But all in all, the Bath restaurant scene has remained buoyant this year, with many of our best independent businesses reporting record footfall during the summer/Christmas Market months, and a handful of sparkling new kids on the block celebrating success alongside them.

