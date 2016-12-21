Uber launches first fleet of electric...

Uber launches first fleet of electric vehicles in Madrid, Spain

In what could be a preview of the future of taxi service, Uber has just launched its first fleet of electric cars in Madrid, Spain. Wherever Uber goes, it tends to engender the anger of taxi companies who face strict regulations, though the electric fleet is aimed to assuage some of that animosity and build good will in a city governed by a progressive mayor.

