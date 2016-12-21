Uber launches first fleet of electric vehicles in Madrid, Spain
In what could be a preview of the future of taxi service, Uber has just launched its first fleet of electric cars in Madrid, Spain. Wherever Uber goes, it tends to engender the anger of taxi companies who face strict regulations, though the electric fleet is aimed to assuage some of that animosity and build good will in a city governed by a progressive mayor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec 10
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
|DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Nana
|2
|In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Anatoli
|4,333
|Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ...
|Jul '16
|Nu Wor Order
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC