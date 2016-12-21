Two-time Oscar winner Gil Parrondo dead

Madrid, Dec 26 : Spains Gil Parrondo, an Academy Award winning art director for "Patton" and "Nicholas and Alexandra", is no more. He was 95. [NK Hollywood] Parrando breathed his last on December 23. "He had no other illness than his age," his nephew Oscar Parrondo, told Spanish news agency Efe.

