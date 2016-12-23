Town Residents Place Dozens of Cribs ...

Town Residents Place Dozens of Cribs at Site of Removed Nativitya

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Breitbart.com

Dozens of cribs have been placed at Madrid's Puerta de AlcalA to protest the far left mayor's decision to abolish the city's traditional Nativity display. An illuminated Nativity scene adorned Madrid's iconic arches for a decade, but when the extreme left Madrid Now party came to power last year, Mayor Manuela Carmena ditched the display on the grounds it was not "art".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec 10 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
News DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14) Aug '16 Nana 2
News In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07) Aug '16 Anatoli 4,333
News Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ... Jul '16 Nu Wor Order 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,379 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,800

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC