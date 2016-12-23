Town Residents Place Dozens of Cribs at Site of Removed Nativitya

Dozens of cribs have been placed at Madrid's Puerta de AlcalA to protest the far left mayor's decision to abolish the city's traditional Nativity display. An illuminated Nativity scene adorned Madrid's iconic arches for a decade, but when the extreme left Madrid Now party came to power last year, Mayor Manuela Carmena ditched the display on the grounds it was not "art".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.