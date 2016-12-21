Times Square erupts as a new year dawns

Hundreds of thousands of people have witnessed the descent of the kaleidoscopic New Year's Eve ball in Times Square at midnight in the US, celebrating a century-old New York tradition under an unprecedented level of security. As many as two million people, surrounded by a ring of 40-ton sand trucks and 7000 police, gathered to watch the glittering sphere complete its minute-long drop, marking the beginning of 2017.

Chicago, IL

