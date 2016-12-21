Threat of New Year attacks in US 'low... yet undeniable' - security agencies
U.S. defense and security agencies said they believed the threat of militant attacks inside the United States was low during this New Year's holiday, yet some chance of an attack was "undeniable," according to security assessments reviewed on Friday. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/threat-of-new-year-attacks-in-us-low-yet-undeniable-security-agencies-35332408.html Police officers stand guard at Puerta del Sol square ahead of New Year's celebrations in central Madrid, Spain, December 31, 2016.
