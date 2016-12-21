Telemadrid weather girl discovers she...

Telemadrid weather girl discovers she has won Spain's El Gordo lottery on live TV

She didn't forecast that! TV weather girl discovers she has won Spain's El Gordo lottery on live TV A sleepy town on the outskirts of Madrid that was riddled with unemployment is now flush for cash after around three-quarters of its population scoop six-figure sums through the lottery. And one lucky winner was a television presenter, who celebrated live on air after she found out she had won.

