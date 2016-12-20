Study highlights new drug combinations to treat breast cancer
Researchers from the Institute for Research in Biomedicine in Barcelona, Spain, studied cell signaling networks in an effort to combat breast cancer cells from becoming resistant to certain types of drug treatment. The study analyzed 64 drugs used to treat breast cancer and identified 10 new drug combinations that could aid in the treatment of drug-resistant breast cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec 10
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
|DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Nana
|2
|In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Anatoli
|4,333
|Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ...
|Jul '16
|Nu Wor Order
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC