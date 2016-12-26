Starts For Holgate And Robles
Joel Robles makes just his second Premier League start of the season against Leicester City. Maarten Stekelenburg has failed to recover from the injury sustained against Liverpool, meaning there's another opportunity in goal for the Spaniard.
