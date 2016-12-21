Spain's El Gordo lottery sparks celeb...

Spain's El Gordo lottery sparks celebrations across Madrid

The number 66513 appeared on 1,650 tickets in the lottery known as El Gordo , with each ticket holder winning 400,000 . The winning tickets are normally sold in several different lottery offices around the country but this time they were all sold from one office in the modest Acacias neighborhood of the Spanish capital.

Chicago, IL

