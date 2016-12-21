Spain's Banco Sabadell to cut 11 pct of branches in 2017 - source
Dec 23 Banco Sabadell will close 11 percent of its bank branches in Spain next year, a source at the bank said on Friday, as Spanish lenders continue to slash costs to offset eroded margins. The 250 branches Spain's fifth largest bank will close are in addition to 92 branch closures over this year, the source said, and would enable Sabadell to adapt to increasing consumer demand for online services.
