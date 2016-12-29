RUMOURS: Tottenham to go back in for Isco in January
The Spaniard was the subject of interest from Spurs in the previous transfer window, but after failing to secure his place in Madrid's first team, he may consider a move now The Premier League side showed an interest in the Spanish midfielder before the close of the previous transfer window, but he opted to remain at Real Madrid in an attempt to fight for his place in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI. Isco has had little success in nailing down a regular spot in the Madrid side and is said to be considering his options as a result.
