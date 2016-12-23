Real Madrid draw Sevilla & Barcelona meet Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey last 16
The two Spanish powerhouses have been given tough draws in the next round of the domestic cup, while Atletico Madrid meet Las Palmas The European and world champions will face Jorge Sampaoli's side, who sit third in La Liga, in a repeat of the UEFA Super Cup clash from August, in which Madrid emerged victorious. The draw means Madrid and Sevilla will meet three times in the space of 11 days next month, with their league meeting at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan taking place on January 15. Holders Barcelona take on Athletic Bilbao, the side they beat in the final of the competition in 2015, while Atletico Madrid will take on Las Palmas.
