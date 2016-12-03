Radisson Blu Opens Resort & Spa in Spain

Radisson Blu Opens Resort & Spa in Spain

19 hrs ago Read more: Hotel Business

The Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Gran Canaria Mogan has opened in Gran Canaria, Las Palmas, Spain. Located close to Puerto de Mogan, the new-build resort provides 422 guestrooms and suites, as well as a pool, garden and mountain views.

