Polish plane makes emergency landing in Prague after bomb threat

A Boeing 707 operated by a Polish charter airline on Friday made an emergency landing in Prague after a bomb threat by a passenger who was then detained by police, Czech officials said. "A man who threatened to detonate a booby trap... is in the hands of the Czech police," Interior Minister Milan Chovanec told the Czech public television.

