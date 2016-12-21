Paco de Lucia is a Google Doodle

Paco de Lucia is a Google Doodle

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Billboard

The Google animation depicts the Spanish guitar hero in a typical white shirt with puffy sleeves and a black vest, with the spotlight shining on his high forehead as he plays, fingers flying. Google is further celebrating De Lucia, who influenced artists around the world, with a virtual exhibition on its Arts & Culture channel that will include archival photos and videos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec 10 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
News DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14) Aug '16 Nana 2
News In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07) Aug '16 Anatoli 4,333
News Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ... Jul '16 Nu Wor Order 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,852

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC