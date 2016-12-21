Madrid party square appears in suspected militants' video
Spanish police found videos at the home of a suspected militant detained this week showing armed men in front of an image of a central Madrid square where thousands will celebrate New Year's Eve, judicial sources revealed Friday. Madrid taken unprecedented measures that include using bollards and police vans on roads near the famous Puerta del Sol square where Spaniards gather for New Year's Eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou...
|Dec 10
|Horatio the HornB...
|4
|Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ...
|Nov '16
|Debb Huelsman
|1
|Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Tantaros Harrasme...
|7
|Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ...
|Sep '16
|Medalsmedals
|1
|DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14)
|Aug '16
|Nana
|2
|In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07)
|Aug '16
|Anatoli
|4,333
|Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ...
|Jul '16
|Nu Wor Order
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC