Madrid party square appears in suspec...

Madrid party square appears in suspected militants' video

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Spanish police found videos at the home of a suspected militant detained this week showing armed men in front of an image of a central Madrid square where thousands will celebrate New Year's Eve, judicial sources revealed Friday. Madrid taken unprecedented measures that include using bollards and police vans on roads near the famous Puerta del Sol square where Spaniards gather for New Year's Eve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec 10 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
News DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14) Aug '16 Nana 2
News In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07) Aug '16 Anatoli 4,333
News Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ... Jul '16 Nu Wor Order 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,497,666

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC