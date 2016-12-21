Laboratorio Angulema warned by Spanis...

Laboratorio Angulema warned by Spanish regulators about Leganes plant

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: In-PharmaTechnologist.com

Inspectors identified deficiencies in manufacturing quality systems during an inspection of the site in Leganes near Madrid, Spain in November. The agency said: " Critical and mayor deficiencies detected on the last inspection carried out on 16-17/11/16 impact on the quality system of the site and the manufacturing process of inmunological medicinal products ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at In-PharmaTechnologist.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... Dec 10 Horatio the HornB... 4
News Mason auto parts supplier expanding Wednesday, ... Nov '16 Debb Huelsman 1
News Bono, Beyonce & The Boss headline Obama bash (Jan '09) Nov '16 Tantaros Harrasme... 7
News Susan R. Parker: Regan joins a list of notable ... Sep '16 Medalsmedals 1
News DNA shows ancient hunter had blue eyes, dark skin (Jan '14) Aug '16 Nana 2
News In Europe, skylines reflect the rise of Islam (Jul '07) Aug '16 Anatoli 4,333
News Obama's first presidential stop in Spain turns ... Jul '16 Nu Wor Order 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,792

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC