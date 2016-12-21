Laboratorio Angulema warned by Spanish regulators about Leganes plant
Inspectors identified deficiencies in manufacturing quality systems during an inspection of the site in Leganes near Madrid, Spain in November. The agency said: " Critical and mayor deficiencies detected on the last inspection carried out on 16-17/11/16 impact on the quality system of the site and the manufacturing process of inmunological medicinal products ."
